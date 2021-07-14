Darwin Global Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,420 shares during the quarter. Immunovant makes up approximately 0.2% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Immunovant worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,231. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

