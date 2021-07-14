DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $892,131.13

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $892,131.13 and $473,521.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00814230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.