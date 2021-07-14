David J. Stetson Buys 5,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $26.93.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

