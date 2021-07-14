DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.41. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

