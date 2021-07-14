Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 837,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

