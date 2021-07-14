Dennis Erani Sells 9,106 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ORGO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,269. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.