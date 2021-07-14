Dennis Erani Sells 9,106 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ORGO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,269. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34.
About Organogenesis
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.