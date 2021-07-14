DePay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. DePay has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $39,844.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00151581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,951.44 or 0.99829932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00955829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

