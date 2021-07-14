Derek J. Maetzold Sells 13,531 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $813,754.34.

NYSE CSTL traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,349. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

