Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

DSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

DSGN stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

