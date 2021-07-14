Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) a $31.05 Price Target

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) received a $31.05 price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $31.05 on Monday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

