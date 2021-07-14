Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $282.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $227.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $113.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,971 shares of company stock worth $32,876,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

