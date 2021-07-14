Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $93.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

