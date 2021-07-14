Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Target Price to $255.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.05.

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 1 year low of $173.07 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

