Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Buy

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

