Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 27,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,886. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.