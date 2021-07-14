Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.06 ($71.84).

DPW stock opened at €58.43 ($68.74) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

