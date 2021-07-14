Devery Reaches Market Cap of $234,155.06 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $234,155.06 and $8,743.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

