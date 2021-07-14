DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) Insider Sells $460,646.68 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68.
Shares of DXCM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,483. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.
About DexCom
