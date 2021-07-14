DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) Insider Sells $460,646.68 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,483. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

