DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 52,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,228,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,606,000 after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $939,174.60. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

