DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NYSE:COF opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

