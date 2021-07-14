DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $703,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $184.73 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

