DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.