Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($75.08).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €64.96 ($76.42) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 52 week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.