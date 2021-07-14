Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

DBD opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $932.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

