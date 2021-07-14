DigitalNote 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,702.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $4,702.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00619520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,049,430,738 coins and its circulating supply is 4,903,095,255 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.