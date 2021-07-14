Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.22 Million Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $76,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

