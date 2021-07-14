Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.18 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.46% of Helios Technologies worth $81,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $79.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.