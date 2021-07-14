Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,202 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $74,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

