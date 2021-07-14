Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,702 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.63% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $75,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

