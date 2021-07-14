Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 615 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Waters worth $76,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Waters stock opened at $368.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $371.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

