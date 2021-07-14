Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 82,684 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $78,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

HomeStreet stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $820.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

