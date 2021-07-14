Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $79,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

