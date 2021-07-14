DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.76

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 12360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.