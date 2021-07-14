Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 14,664 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $846.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

