Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 1.3%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 471.40 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91). Approximately 1,654,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,526,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446 ($5.83).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 20,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

