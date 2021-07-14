DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.60 or 0.00848108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00089163 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars.

