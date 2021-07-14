Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Drive Shack stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 35,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,189. The stock has a market cap of $247.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $7,223,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 279.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 707,563 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 51.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,247,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 424,305 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

