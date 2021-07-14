DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.96. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

