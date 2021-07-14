Duane Nash Acquires 4,000 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NYSE:IMUX) Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NYSE:IMUX) Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

IMUX stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

