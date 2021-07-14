Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.74 billion and the highest is $5.79 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. 98,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.