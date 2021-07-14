DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
NYSE:KSM opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.83.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
