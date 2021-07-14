Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $68.97. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

