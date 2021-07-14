Dynagas LNG Partners’ (DLNG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

