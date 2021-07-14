Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 1456009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $334,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

