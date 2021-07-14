Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “
DYNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,358. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
