E.On (FRA:EOAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.13 ($11.92). E.On shares last traded at €10.13 ($11.92), with a volume of 4,959,136 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.12 ($13.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

