E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 162,927 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,004. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $23,912,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

