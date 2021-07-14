Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 223,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,923. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.61. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

