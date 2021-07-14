Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 4,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Specifically, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $303,000.00. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,200 shares of company stock worth $1,097,172. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $833.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 182.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

