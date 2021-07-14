East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ ESSC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. East Stone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

